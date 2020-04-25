Ramazan 2020: Actress Dipika Kakar, husband Shoaib Ibrahim shares photos of their first sehri. The highlight of the photo was Dipika's mother in law who was smiling ear to ear. See photos here.

Ramazan 2020: Dipika Kakar with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and family are all set to celebrate the month of Ramadan. Earlier today, the diva shared a photo along with a wishing note for her fans, which reads: what else she can ask from God when she got jewels from God’s treasure.

In the photo, Deepika can be seen wearing a comfy cotton salwar suit and covered her head with printed dupatta. While Shoaib was looking dapper in all-black attire. However, the highlight of the photo was Shoaib’s Ammi as the trio were seen smiling ear to ear.

Within no time, the photo got more than 2 lakh likes with thousands of lovable comments for them. A user wrote: Mashahallah may Allah bless u always like this while another user wrote: Stay blessed and happy Ramadan.

Check the post:

Meanwhile, Dipika also shared some selfies with their husband Shoaib and captioned it, Ramadan vibes. While, on the other hand, Shoaib dedicated a video to all the Muslims and appealed them to not step outside from homes to read namaz and Allah will be happy if all will protect their families.

Talking about their quarantine, the duo is utilizing this isolation period by honing their skills like painting, singing, and cooking. On the work front, she shot to fame with the highest TRP gaining serial Sasural Simar Ka. Currently, she has been playing a pivotal role in the serial, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Howbeit, shooting has been put on halt for a while, amid coronavirus crisis.

