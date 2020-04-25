Actor Hina Khan has wished everyone Ramzan Mubarak with stunning photos on Instagram today. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Hina said that she is praying for protection and healing.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, celebrations for the holy month of Ramzan have already begun. Instead of offering prayers in a mosque, the muslim community is offering their prayers from their houses while following the norms of social distancing. Hina Khan is one of the actors who has kept her first roza today and is celebrating the festival within the confines of her house. Wishing everyone Ramadan Mubarak, Hina has treated her fans with a couple of photos on her Instagram account in which she looks effortlessly beautiful.

Dressed in a yellow suit with dupatta wrapped around her face, Hina Khan is glowing from within as she flaunts a no-makeup look. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Hina offered her prayers to those who have been infected by coronavirus and asked for protection and healing from god. The actor also revealed that she has kept her first roza today.

Hina Khan’s photos are winning hearts of fans on social media. In just a few hours, her post has crossed 2 lakh likes on Instagram and the comment section is flooded with compliments. Celebrities like Aashka Goradia, Aamna Sharif, Arjun Bijlani, Rashami Desai and Monalisa have also wished Hina Khan Ramzan Mubarak in the comment section.

During her time in lockdown, Hina Khan has not only been cooking, cleaning, working out, sharing informational videos and exploring her hidden talents, she has also become quite active on TikTok. She recently shared a hilarious TikTok on why she does not have a tattoo. On the professional front, Hina Khan’s short film SmartPhone released yesterday.

