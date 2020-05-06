Ramzan 2020: Actor Hina Khan is observing rozas in the holy month of Ramzan. She recently shared a sneak peek of her iftaar feast and got teased by Arjun Bijlani. Take a look.

If there is one actor who is making the most out of her time in lockdown then it is Hina Khan. From cooking, cleaning, singing, dancing, making Tik Tok videos, featuring in short films to sketching, the actor has not let the lockdown affect her in anyway. Even though the holy festival of Ramzan is being celebrated indoors this year due to social distancing guidelines, Hina is making sure that she makes her fans and friends a part of the celebration by sharing regular updates on social media.

After taking social media by a storm with her sun-kissed photos dressed in a beautiful suit, she has now given a sneak peek into her Iftaar feast. The latest photo shared by Hina on her Instagram account shows chia seeds milk, dates and some fresh cut apples placed alongside a beautiful lamp.

Soon after Hina Khan shared the photo, Arjun Bijlani cutely teased her by saying ‘Bhej De Thodi’. To this, Hina replied, “Awww, I wish’. Arjun Bijlani’s comment not only felt relatable to her fans, but also left everyone in splits. It is not the first time that Arjun has pulled Hina’s leg. When Hina had earlier shared a video of her making pancakes, Arjun responded by saying, ‘Ek pancake tu mujhko udhar de de aur badle mein thodi bhurji le le’.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was recently seen in a short film titled Smartphone. After Hacked, the actress has films like Wish List and The Country of the Blind lined up.

