Ramzan 2020: Actor Hina Khan is taking social media by a storm with her latest photos. In the photos shared by the actor on social media, she can be seen looking absolutely stunning in a yellow suit.

When it comes to taking social media by a storm with her stunning photos, who can do it better than Television actor Hina Khan. Despite a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus during the holy month of Ramzan, Hina Khan is not letting it affect her spirits. She is at her best spreading positivity on social media. A few hours back, Hina shared a couple of photos on her Instagram account in which she can be seen posing in a bright yellow suit. While she does that, the sunlight is hitting her face, making her glow from within.

Even though the look is simple, she made it look ravishing with her million dollar smile. The actor teamed the yellow suit with silver jhumkis, minimal makeup and hair tied in a bun. The photos are sure to brighten your day and make you double tap Hina’s pictures right away.

In no time, the photos have garnered more than 3 lakh likes on Instagram and has garnered compliments from not just her fans but also industry insiders like Ekta Kapoor, Rashami Desai, Tina Dutta and Geeta Phogat. Rashami Desai commented that she loves the colour of her suit and the smile on her face.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was recently seen in a short film titled Smartphone. Her look in the short film was compared to Anushka Sharma’s look in the film Sui Dhaaga. Addressing the comparisons, Hina Khan told a news portal that it came as a pleasant surprise to her. She is happy that people could relate to the presentation of her character and establish an instant connection.

