Love is in the air for South superstar Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. After an official proposal, the two lovebirds have now exchanged rings in intimate traditional ceremony amid lockdown. To give his fans a pleasant surprise, Rana on Thursday shared two beautiful photos on Twitter, which are now taking social media a storm. In the first photo, Rana can be seen waving his hand towards his family and loved ones while Miheeka flashes a beautiful smile. In the second photo, he can be seen wrapping his arms around his wife-to-be.

For the ceremony, Rana Daggubati opted for a crisp white shirt with a traditional white lungi. He paired his look with his signature bearded look and long hair. Miheeka Bajaj, on the other hand, looked opted for a pink and golden traditional saree, which she styled with golden necklace with matching earrings, two gold kangans, a small bindi and soft curly hair. Sharing the photos on his official account, Rana wrote, “And, it’s official’.

Speaking about their wedding plans, Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu recently told a news portal that they finally have a reason to celebrate. Rana and Miheeka have known each other for a long time and the entire family is very happy for them. The family was earlier planning to schedule the wedding in December but it might happen before that. He added that they will share the details once everything is finalised.

Miheeka Bajaj is an interior designer and is really close to Sonam Kapoor’s family. Congratulating the couple on their deciding to get married, Sonam Kapoor said that the duo are going to be amazing together and welcomed Rana into the family.

Congratulations Rana and my lovely miheeka.. you guys are going to be amazing together! Welcome to the fam Rana! https://t.co/iwL0KePBWV — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 12, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App