Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot on August 8 in Hyderabad. Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu has confirmed the reports.

The countdown for one of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2020 has finally begun. Yes, we are talking about none other than South superstar Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. After surprising his fans with a secret and intimate engagement with Miheeka Bajaj amid coronavirus lockdown, the superstar is now all set to tie the knot on August 8 in Hyderabad, say reports. Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu confirmed the news to a news portal on Sunday. He said that the ceremony will be attended by members of both the families and in accordance with government guidelines on coronavirus lockdown.

Reports also say that the families of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj zeroed down on their wedding date after their Roka ceremony, which was recently held at Rama Naidu Studios. The actor shared photos from his Roka ceremony on Instagram, in which the couple can be seen dressed in beautiful traditional attire.

On May 30, the Government of India issued revised guidelines on easing on coronavirus lockdown and divided it into phases like Unlock 1, 2 and 3. In the first phase, the government has allowed the opening up of religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls from June 8, which will be followed by the opening up of schools, colleges and educational institutions in later phases.

On proposing Miheeka Bajaj for marriage, Rana Daggubati told a news portal that for the first time, he felt that they should get married quickly. Miheeka must have done something. He doesn’t question when things are good. He just went with the flow. Soon after he met her, he felt like he can do this long term with her. It all happened quick and in the most simple manner. When asked if he will go for a grand wedding, the actor said that it will depend on the world’s situation since he has found the strangest time to get married.

