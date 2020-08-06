Rituals for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's big fat wedding began with a Haldi ceremony today morning in Hyderabad. Miheeka Bajaj’s residence at Jubilee Hills was decorated with white and yellow flowers keeping in theme with the Haldi ceremony.

Rituals for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s big fat wedding began with a Haldi ceremony today morning in Hyderabad. Miheeka Bajaj’s residence at Jubilee Hills was decorated with white and yellow flowers keeping in theme with the Haldi ceremony. The place was abuzz with color and noise as the bride-to-be and her close ones participated in the ceremony with full gusto.

The couple got engaged in May and will tie the knot on August 8 at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

The couple has restricted the guestlist to only 30 people due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it is going to be a grand wedding in terms of celebrations, theme, and decor.

Also read: Rajasthan crisis: HC directs notices against 6 dissident BSP MLAs

Also read: Bihar floods: 33 NDRF, SDRF teams deployed; death toll rises to 19

On Thursday, pictures of their Haldi ceremony went viral on social media and they are every bit dreamy. While Rana looked handsome in a white shirt and dhoti, Miheeka, while keeping it traditional, opted for a bohemian look. She chose a bright yellow lehenga and seashell jewelry. Miheeka looks straight out of a fairy tale in the photos. Take a look at the pictures below to see what she wore for the ceremony.

Bunty Bajaj, Miheeka’s mother said that it was a small, intimate, and beautiful ceremony and they’re all very excited.

After the Haldi ceremony, Miheeka Bajaj is all set for her Mehendi ceremony and a few BTS photos have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, the bride-to-be looks stunning in a pink lehenga.

Also read: SSR death probe: Bihar DGP calls out Mumbai Police’s ‘unprofessionalism’ in Sushant Singh Rajput case