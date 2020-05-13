Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu has confirmed that the Baahubali actor might tie the knot with his fiance Miheeka Bajaj by December or even before that.

Love is in the air for Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and his fiancé Miheeka Bajaj. Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, Rana proposed Miheeka on Tuesday and she said yes. The actor shared the good news on Twitter by sharing an adorable photo of the couple. Ever since the confirmation, social media has been flooded with congratulatory wishes and questions on when the wedding is going to be.

Putting an end to speculations around the wedding date, Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu has spilled some beans on the impending wedding in an interview with a news portal. Suresh Babu said that they finally have a reason to celebrate amid these grim times. Rana and Miheeka have known each other since a long time and the entire family is very happy for them.

Confirming that the wedding will happen this year, Suresh Babu said that they were thinking of a December wedding but it can also happen before that. They will share the details once everything is finalised. He jokingly added that the kids have given them a nice reason to stay busy amid the lockdown. They will now utilise their time in planning the wedding.

On the professional front, Miheeka Bajaj is an interior designer and has her own decor business. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of his anticipated films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Virata Parvam, Madai Thirantu and Hiranya Kashyapa.

