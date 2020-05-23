Rana Daggubati Miheeka Bajaj photos: Rana Daggubati has opened up about proposing Miheeka Bajaj and getting engaged amid lockdown in a recent interview with Lakshmi Manchu.

Rana Daggubati Miheeka Bajaj photos: South Superstar Rana Daggubati is in love and he is no mood to keep it hidden from the world. After making it official with Miheeka Bajaj and getting engaged amid coronavirus lockdown, Rana Daggubati in a latest interview with Lakshmi Manchu has shared all the details that we were all waiting for. The actor expressed that he thought they should it quickly and it happened for the very first time. She must have done something. He doesn’t ask questions when things are good. It felt like he can do this long term with her so he went with the flow. He cannot put it into words but it happened quick and in the most simple manner.

When asked to share his family’s reaction on his engagement with Miheeka, Rana Daggubati said that they were shocked but really happy because it was something that they wanted for a really long time. Same with Miheeka. She was initially shocked but then extremely happy.

When prodded if he’d like a grand wedding or an intimate one, Rana said that it all depends on the world’s situation because he has found the strangest time to get married.

In the interview, Rana Daggubati also shared how he proposed his lady love. He revealed that he had called her and she knew where he was getting at. They met in person and he said a bunch of things. It was serious and it was commitment. After meeting her, he felt that he is ready to do this and it was as simple as that.

