Rana Daggubati: Actor Rana Daggubati is famously known for his character in the Baahubali series. The Telugu actor plays the role of Baahubali’s evil cousin, Bhallaladeva in the movie. Being part of Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi cinema, Rana Daggubati has been part of the acting industry for many years. The actor is especially known for his roles as a serious and villainous man. But for the first time, Rana will be part of a Hindi comedy film, Housefull 4.

Filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji had approached the actor to replace Nana Patekar in the 4 sequel of Housefull. Nana Patekar exited from the comedy-drama after he was charged with #MeToo allegations. After reading the script, Rana found the story interesting and funny and therefore agreed to be part of the film. He also opened up about the fact that he never had the intention of avoiding doing a comedy film. It’s just that no filmmakers approaches him to be part of comedy films. He further laughed and said that he has no idea what image do they have of him.

In the interview, Rana Daggubati also talked about how working with stars like Akshay Kumer has been a fun experience. He continued saying that these Bollywood actors have done different films and roles over the years and that he would acquire a lot of knowledge if he sheares screen as well as time with them.

Other then the Housefull project, Rana Daggubati is also working on films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Virataparvam and Hiranya Kashyap. Rana Duggabati also has plans to work with Ajay Devgn in an upcoming Bollywood film, Bhuj. Housefull 4 will be centered around the theme of reincarnation and will hit the silver screen on october 26, 2019.

