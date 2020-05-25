Rana Daggubati recently opened up about his ex-girlfriend's reaction on his Roka ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj and said that everyone was shocked at first and later expressed their happiness.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati recently astonished all his fans with his engagement announcement with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. In the photos which are going rounds on the Internet, both of them are seen giving major couple goals in their Roka ceremony. Rana looks dapper in the white meanwhile, Miheeka was sen dressed in a magenta saree. Recently, during a live chat with Lakshmi Manchu, Rana Daggubati opened up about the reaction of his ex-girlfriends after the news of his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj.

The actor revealed that they all were shocked to listen to this but later all of them were happy for his new beginning. He added that all his ex-girlfriends were waiting to hear this news for a long time. All of them were first shocked later they expressed their joy. He added that everyone was like finally, Rana is up for wedding.

Earlier, in an interview, Rana Daggubati also revealed his marriage proposal to Miheeka. He said that when initially he called her, she already knew where he was getting. Post to which both of them met each other. He said that the day both of them met, he said many things to her as he was serious and it was like a commitment. He added that when he met her, he felt like he is ready to take a new step in his life.

Rana Daggubati also said that he decided to get married to Miheeka before lockdown but it seems that as per the situation, his family is not able to take a final decision on the subject. Moreover, there are also reports that Rana Daggubati’s father revealed that the couple is planning to get married in December this year.

