Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer Virataparvam 1992, is the much-anticipated film of the year. Today, the movie has gone on floors officially. Informing the same on Twitter, Baahubali actor wrote on his handle, the movie which is being directed by Venu Udugula, was launched today with a pooja ceremony. In te photographs, the actor can be seen happily posing with the cameras.

South actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virataparvam 1992 is the much- awaited film of the year. Now, the movie has gone on floors officially. Sharing the good news on Twitter, Baahubali actor wrote that the film is being directed by Venu Udugula, which was launched today with a pooja ceremony. Both the actors made their presence felt in the event. From Venkatesh, MLA Gottipati Ravi, Naveen Yerneni, Mohan Cherukuri to Y Ravi Shankar Sahu Garapati, all the renowned South artist from the industry made sure to attend the event.

In one of the photographs, Venkatesh Daggubati was given honours to hold the first clap of the film and MLA Gottipati Ravi who had switched on the camera. Based on a political drama, Virataparvam 1992 is set in Telangana and Rana will be essaying the role of a political leader. The film also features Tabu, Priyamani, Zareena Wahab and Eeshwari Rao in the lead roles.

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati will be seen in the role of Subhash Chandra Bose in his next venture 1945. Rana Daggubatti will be next seen in tri-lingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi. The film is being helmed by Prabhu Solomon.

The film has also been simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The first look of the film was shot in January 1, 2020. The actor will also be next seen in Bollywood venture with Housefull 4.

@Sai_Pallavi92 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

My Dream Comes True 🥁🥁🥁🥁🕺🕺🕺🕺💃💃💃💃💃💃

Bangaram Entha Cute ga unnavo Asalu 😘😘😘😘😘😘#Virataparvam #SaiPallavi

Thank you @venuudugulafilm Sir For Inviting me 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4OV4ADjBvt — Sai Pallavi™ (@SaipallaviFC) June 15, 2019

The regular shooting of the film will start from next week. The movie is helmed by Venu Udugula, Suresh Bobbili will compose music and Diwakar Mani will handle the cinematography. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri will produce Virata Parvam jointly under Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banners.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App