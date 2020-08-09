Internet is flooded with astounding pictures from the close-knit wedding of Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati. The pair tied the knot in Hyderabad. Their wedding was organized keeping all the precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in mind.

Indian film actor, Rana Daggubati has permanently tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad. Internet is overflowed with stunning photographs of the pair. The close knit-wedding ceremony of Bajaj and Rana was organised at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The most desirable bachelor of the Telugu film fraternity got espoused with the love of his life on Saturday. The photographs that have come out of the event are truly astonishing.

Rana looked his best in an off white Kurta and Miheeka rocked her bride look as she enrobed a lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna. Miheeka donned layered jewellery with her gorgeous lehenga. Everything about the wedding of these two seemed no less than a fairytale. The couple had been sharing the photos from their wedding festivities and they have clearly been ruling the internet for the past few days.

As the pair tied the knots through the ongoing coronavirus crisis, addressing this, Rana’s father reportedly said before the wedding that only 30 people will be invited in the ceremony. He said that they wanted to restrict the guest list only to the family and haven’t called their closest friends as well. Here are some pictures from the wedding of the pair that’ll astound you.

Wishing to set the right example, Rana’s father said that they do not want to risk anybody’s health as the Covid-19 cases continue to tower. He told that all the attendees were checked against Covid-19 before entering the venue. Many wedding events were cancelled and some others were postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.

