Rana Daggubati is all set to enter the world of comedy with the upcoming multi-starrer Comedy film 'Welcome to New York'. After his remarkable performance in Baahubali series, Rana wants to try his comedy skills and the movie seems to be a perfect platform for him.

After his remarkable performance in Baahubli series, Rana Daggubati now wants to experiment his comedy skills. With his action-packed performance in Baahubali, Rana came out to be the hottest villain ever seen on the silver screen. Earlier, it was his looks that made his fans skip a beat, and now he wants his comedy-skills to be a reason to fasten the heartbeats of his fans. Rana Daggubati is entering the world of comedy with his upcoming film Welcome to New York. Featuring Karan Johar who is seen in a double role in the movie, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani, the entertainer is touted to be Bollywood’s first 3D comedy film. The movie is a multi-starrer and will surely have binge-comedy.

Rana was seen during in the trailer featuring Karan Johar has been appreciated. “You think of Rana Daggubati and the first thing that comes to the mind in action. But when you see him doing comedy with such ease, you know that you have a fine performer in front of the camera. He is somebody who knows how to get into different roles so effortlessly,” quoted director Chakri Toleti as saying. Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen during the trailer, who was mistaken to be MS Dhoni by Diljit Dosanjh’s trailer.

According to reports, the story is about two-unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life. They plan a trip to New York City, which comes out to be a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever. The movie is going to be released on February 23. So, just get ready for the multi-starrer comedy that will surely make you ROFL!