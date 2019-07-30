Telugu actor and producer Rana Daggubati soon to produce his next film after Oh Baby! The film is based on a real-life story of cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan and features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film is slated to release in December.

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati recently announced a biopic on cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. The makers of the film shared the news on Tuesday. The Telugu actor Rana will produce the upcoming biopic based on the life of cricketer Muttiah. The title of the movie has not been decided yet.

The film will be produced under the banner Suresh Productions and the movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. In the movie, Vijay will be seen as the Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah. According to reports, Rana is excited about the project and to star Sethupathi for the film. The biopic will be co-produced by Dar Media Pvt Ltd and directed by MS Sripathy.

Suresh Production will soon associate with Dar films in telling the story of a legendary cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan by Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, Rana said. The upcoming biopic of cricketer Muralitharan will hit the silver screens in December.

On the work front, Rana is known for his work in Telugu films. He got famous from the blockbuster Baahubali starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in lead roles. The movie broke many records worldwide and was made in two parts. The actor was last seen in N.T.R: Mahanayakuduand and has singed many projects including Houseful 4, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Madai Thiranthu and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Rana’s recent production film Oh Baby! turned out to be a big hit.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Seethakaathi, 96 and Petta alongside Rajinikanth. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with Chiranjeevi.

