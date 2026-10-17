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Home > Entertainment News > Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Opens At Rs 9.25 Crore In India – Details Inside

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Opens At Rs 9.25 Crore In India – Details Inside

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali opened to a single-digit collection at the Indian box office, earning Rs 9.25 crore net on its first day in theatres on Friday, October 16.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna (Image: IMDb)
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna (Image: IMDb)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 15:30 IST

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali opened to a single-digit collection at the Indian box office, earning Rs 9.25 crore net on its first day in theatres on Friday, October 16. The period action drama recorded a domestic gross of Rs 10.75 crore, while its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 16.50 crore, including overseas earnings, according to Sacnilk. 

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali was released across 2,515 shows in India on its opening day. While the film generated interest due to the reunion of Vijay and Rashmika, its opening-day domestic net collection remained below that of some of Vijay’s previous releases. 

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For comparison, Vijay’s Kingdom collected around Rs 18 crore net in India on its opening day, while Liger opened at approximately Rs 16 crore net. Ranabaali’s Rs 9.25 crore opening is also below the reported Rs 11.90 crore first-day collection of Dear Comrade, which starred Vijay and Rashmika together in 2019. 

What Is Ranabaali About?

Ranabaali is a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876-78, the film follows a horseman who leads resistance against British colonial rule.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, with Arnold Vosloo also featuring in the cast. It marks the couple’s first theatrical release together since their wedding in February 2026, following their earlier collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. 

Can Ranabaali Pick Up Over The Weekend?

The film’s opening-day figures set the stage for its first weekend at the box office. Its subsequent collections will depend on audience response, word of mouth and its ability to attract moviegoers beyond its initial audience.

Ranabaali has also arrived in theatres during the same week as Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which was released on October 15. The two releases are competing for audience attention, making the weekend performance an important indicator of Ranabaali’s theatrical momentum. 

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Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Opens At Rs 9.25 Crore In India – Details Inside
Tags: Ranabaalirashmika mandannaVijay Deverakonda

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Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Opens At Rs 9.25 Crore In India – Details Inside

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Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Opens At Rs 9.25 Crore In India – Details Inside

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Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Opens At Rs 9.25 Crore In India – Details Inside
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Opens At Rs 9.25 Crore In India – Details Inside
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Opens At Rs 9.25 Crore In India – Details Inside
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Opens At Rs 9.25 Crore In India – Details Inside
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Opens At Rs 9.25 Crore In India – Details Inside

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