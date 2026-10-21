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Home > Entertainment News > Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Jumps 25%, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Jumps 25%, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali earned Rs 6.75 crore net in India on Day 5, a 25% rise over Monday. The film’s worldwide gross has reached Rs 52.40 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna (Image: IMDb)
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna (Image: IMDb)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 12:47 IST

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has witnessed a rise in its box office earnings on Day 5, giving the Telugu period action drama a boost during its first week in theatres. The film collected an estimated Rs 6.75 crore net in India on Tuesday, October 20, registering a 25% increase over Monday’s Rs 5.40 crore, according to Sacnilk. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 52.40 crore. 

Released on October 16, the film opened with Rs 9.25 crore net in India, followed by Rs 7.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday. Collections declined to Rs 5.40 crore on Monday before recovering on Tuesday. With the latest earnings, its total India net collection stands at Rs 36.20 crore, while its domestic gross has reached Rs 42.15 crore. 

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Ranabaali Day 5 Collection: Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown

Here is the reported India net collection of Ranabaali during its first five days in theatres, according to Sacnilk. 

Day

India net collection

Day 1, Friday

Rs 9.25 crore

Day 2, Saturday

Rs 7.30 crore

Day 3, Sunday

Rs 7.50 crore

Day 4, Monday

Rs 5.40 crore

Day 5, Tuesday

Rs 6.75 crore

Total

Rs 36.20 crore

The Tuesday recovery is a positive sign for the film after its Monday decline. However, its weekday performance and second-weekend collections will be important in determining whether it can sustain its theatrical run.

What Is Ranabaali About?

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali is a historical action drama set in 19th-century South India. Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, a warrior who fights against colonial rule, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma, his wife. Actor Arnold Vosloo appears as the antagonist. The film blends historical themes with action, folklore and drama. 

The film was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Its latest box office figures suggest that it has crossed the Rs 50 crore worldwide milestone, although its commercial verdict will depend on its overall theatrical earnings and reported production costs.

Note: Box office figures are estimates from tracking sources and may vary as collections are updated.

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Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Jumps 25%, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

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Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Jumps 25%, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

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Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Jumps 25%, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Jumps 25%, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Jumps 25%, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Jumps 25%, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Jumps 25%, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

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