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Home > Entertainment News > Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama Has A Powerful Story, But Does It Deliver?

Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama Has A Powerful Story, But Does It Deliver?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunite in Ranabaali, a period action drama set against the Great Madras Famine of 1876–78. While its historical premise, production design and lead pair have drawn appreciation, early reviews point to a slow screenplay and an uneven second half.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna (Image: IMDb)
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna (Image: IMDb)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 09:01 IST

A tale of famine, oppression and revolt brings along its own baggage of emotions. When millions have died and common men are driven into fighting back, the story doesn’t require a dramatic need for conflict but requires its audience to empathize with the struggle and feel the passion of people who choose to rise up against oppression. The film, Ranabaali, directed by Srinivas Kandukuri, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tries to create its drama based on this premise. But early opinions seem to show that the film’s aspirations are not always met.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film Ranabaali hit theatres on October 16, 2026. The film narrates a fictitious story of a rebel who is fighting the oppression of British colonialism set amidst the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine from 1876 to 1878.

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There are many possibilities for a great historical film in the film’s premise. Nevertheless, the film has garnered divided views with some finding the narration to be slow and the length of the film too long along with an inferior second half. The highlights of the film, from various first-day reviews, are believed to be the chemistry of the lead couple, the production design, and a few scenes portraying colonial oppression.

Ranabaali Movie Review: What Is The Film About?

Ranabaali takes place against the backdrop of the time in British rule when famine had gripped south India. The lead role is played by Vijay Deverakonda as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali and his wife, Jayamma is played by Rashmika Mandanna. Sir Theodore Hector is the British enemy and he is played by Arnold Vosloo.

The historical context of the movie is one of the important aspects of the movie itself. Between 1876 and 1878 there was a great famine that affected the regions of south India. Through this aspect, the movie tries to create a connection between the personal hero’s rebellion and the sufferings of the communities under the colonial oppression. However, Ranabaali does not try to rehash the historical aspects of the situation. According to director of the movie, Rahul Sankrityan, the movie is alternate-history fantasy that takes inspiration from real historical suffering and creates an imaginary story of rebellion. This is important as people will not consider the events in the movie as a recorded history of a particular freedom fighter.

The central theme of the movie is exciting: what if the oppressed community decided that survival is not enough?

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Chemistry Offers Some Relief

One of the more encouraging aspects of the early response has been the chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The actors reunite after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, bringing an established on-screen dynamic to a film that otherwise deals with heavy historical themes. Their scenes have been highlighted by some viewers as among the film’s more engaging stretches. Vijay’s physical effort in portraying Ranabaali and the production’s attempt to create a convincing period setting have also received appreciation.

The problem, according to several early reviews, is that strong individual moments do not consistently translate into an effective overall narrative. A protagonist’s transformation can only carry a film so far if the screenplay does not build sufficient emotional investment in his journey.

The same issue affects a historical drama’s supporting relationships. When personal moments provide welcome relief, but the larger story begins to lose momentum, the contrast can make the weaker portions more noticeable.

A Powerful Historical Subject, But An Uneven Screenplay

The most persistent criticism in the first-day reactions concerns the screenplay and pacing. Some viewers have described the first half as slow, while others have pointed to a second half that becomes predictable and repetitive. The criticism is particularly significant because of the subject matter. A famine is not merely a historical setting or a backdrop for action sequences. It represents hunger, displacement, loss and the collapse of ordinary life. For a film built around such suffering, the emotional connection between the audience and the people on screen is crucial.

Several early reactions have suggested that Ranabaali does not always deliver the emotional impact its premise promises. The production design and period recreation have been praised, but technical authenticity alone cannot substitute for compelling character development and narrative momentum. The reported runtime of approximately three hours also raises questions about how effectively the film uses its time. When sequences revisit similar points without adding new emotional or dramatic information, the central message can lose force rather than gain it.

Action, Dialogues And Production Design

The movie has been appreciated for dialogues, scenes portraying atrocities of the Britishers, and the pre-interval sequence. This implies that the director’s method has resonated with certain sections of people, despite their negative views on the overall performance of the movie.

Moreover, the time setting of the movie makes it crucial for the production designer. It recreates the atmosphere of a famine-ravaged land and a world of colonial administrators, which eventually becomes the basis of the revolt of the protagonist. Nonetheless, the early reaction towards the movie includes negative reviews on the background music score, as well as certain violent scenes that are considered excessive and distracting.

This is subjective and first-day reviews have not yet been consistent, but still there is a question that needs to be answered. Does the spectacle add to the story, or does it sometimes overshadow the pain and suffering of the characters?

Final Verdict: Does Ranabaali Make Its Point?

Firstly, the topic of the movie deserves some attention, while the chosen concept is likely to leave a mark on the viewer. Vijay Deverakonda’s devotion to the role, chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna and historical setting of the movie have become positives in the audience’s first reaction. Nevertheless, the criticism of the screenplay, pace and emotional background implies that the film will not be able to maintain the significance of its concept. This alternate history allows the filmmakers to create a completely new answer to the problem of colonial injustices, but it is also the one that should help the directors realize this intention.

In case if one is interested in period action films, historical setting, and the couple who play the leading roles, this movie has many aspects for consideration. However, those who would expect a well-written and emotionally intense story in historical context can face the problem of uneven narration and long duration of the film. In general, the question which arises when watching Ranabaali is rather significant for the entire cinematic art – how can the movies remember the history of sufferings of their nations?

ALSO READ: Imran Khan To Move Bombay High Court Over Notice Asking Him To Leave India – Details Inside

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Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama Has A Powerful Story, But Does It Deliver?
Tags: home-hero-pos-3Indian cinemamovie reviewRahul SankrityanRanabaalirashmika mandannaTelugu cinemaVijay Deverakonda

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Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama Has A Powerful Story, But Does It Deliver?

Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama Has A Powerful Story, But Does It Deliver?

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Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama Has A Powerful Story, But Does It Deliver?

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Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama Has A Powerful Story, But Does It Deliver?
Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama Has A Powerful Story, But Does It Deliver?
Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama Has A Powerful Story, But Does It Deliver?
Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama Has A Powerful Story, But Does It Deliver?
Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama Has A Powerful Story, But Does It Deliver?

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