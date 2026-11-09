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Home > Entertainment News > Ranabaali OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film

Ranabaali OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali is heading to Netflix less than a month after its theatrical release. Here's the OTT premiere date, streaming platform and languages.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna (Image: IMDb)
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna (Image: IMDb)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 17:39 IST

Ranabaali starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is all set to hit the screens digitally within a month of its theatrical release. This period drama, which was released in theatres on October 16, will soon start streaming on Netflix.

This OTT announcement of the film comes at a time when its theatre journey witnessed a significant decline in its earnings post the initial few days. Know here how to watch Ranabaali online.

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When And Where To Watch Ranabaali Online?

Netflix India announced on November 9 that Ranabaali will premiere on its platform on November 13, 2026. The streaming platform shared a poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna while announcing the release date. Its caption read, “Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali osthunnadu (Singanamala’s Ranabaali is coming).”

Viewers will be able to watch the film in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

What Is Ranabaali About?

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of 19th-century India and explores a violent chapter of colonial history. Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, a renegade who rises against British rule.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and marks the Indian debut of Arnold Vosloo, known for his role in The Mummy film series. The film also brought Vijay and Rashmika together on screen following their wedding earlier this year. After its theatrical release, Rashmika spoke about the difference between Vijay and his character, describing how completely he transformed into Ranabaali during filming.

How Did Ranabaali Perform At The Box Office?

Ranabaali opened in theatres on October 16 with a reported India net collection of Rs 9.25 crore. However, its daily earnings declined during the following weeks, with collections dropping below Rs 1 crore towards the end of its second week.

According to trade estimates, the film collected around Rs 58 crore net in India and approximately Rs 80 crore worldwide by November 8. These figures were considerably below its reported production budget of Rs 120 crore. With its Netflix premiere scheduled for November 13, the film will now reach audiences who may have missed its theatrical release. Viewers can stream it in five languages on the platform.

ALSO READ: ‘My Entire Balcony Was Burnt’: Lust Stories 3 Actor Gurfateh Pirzada Shares Pictures Of Mumbai Home After Diwali Fire

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Ranabaali OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film
Tags: entertainment newsnetflixOTT releasesRanabaalirashmika mandannaVijay Deverakonda

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Ranabaali OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film

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Ranabaali OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film
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