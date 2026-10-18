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Home > Entertainment News > Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise

Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali leads the box office race with Rs 16.55 crore in India net collections, while Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli records growth on Day 2.

Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office (Image: IMDb/X)
Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office (Image: IMDb/X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 10:42 IST

Ranabaali starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is doing very well compared to Nayyi Navelli starring Yami Gautam at the box office within two days of its release. But the collection of both movies on the day of Saturday shows different trends, as while there was a decline in the Indian net earnings of Ranabaali on its second day, there was an increase in the collection of Nayyi Navelli.

Ranabaali and Nayyi Navelli hit the theaters on October 16, 2026, and their second day’s collection has been announced on October 17. As per Sacnilk reports, Ranabaali has collected Rs 16.55 crore in India net, whereas Nayyi Navelli has earned Rs 7.25 crore so far.

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Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli: How Much Did The Films Earn On Day 2?

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali earned a net amount of around Rs 7.30 crore in India on its second day of release. While the period action drama made an opening of Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, the two-day net collection from India stood at Rs 16.55 crore for the film. The collection on Day 2 was down around 21.1% from its first-day collection. After Day 2 of its release, the global gross collection for Ranabaali was Rs 26.65 crore. In India, the film collected a gross amount of Rs 19.25 crore while overseas the gross collection was Rs 7.40 crore.

Cast with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ranabaali features a story based on the Madras famine of 1876-1878 where there is a resistance against the British colonial rule in Rayalaseema.

Nayyi Navelli Sees Growth On Saturday

On the other hand, the film Nayyi Navelli starring Yami Gautam saw opposite movement on its second day at the box office. On Saturday, the movie earned a net estimate of Rs 4 crore in India, from the previous day’s Rs 3.25 crore. This was an increase of about 23.1 percent.

In terms of net collection in India for the film on adding up the Day 2 collections, the total collection stood at Rs 7.25 crore. The worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 10.13 crore, with Rs 8.63 crore from India and Rs 1.50 crore from abroad, as per the reports. This horror comedy film is a mix of the supernatural, mythology, and family drama. The movie directed by Balaji Mohan stars Yami Gautam.

Which Film Is Ahead At The Box Office?

With regards to overall revenues, however, Ranabaali is still safely ahead. The India net collections of Rs 16.55 crore earned by Ranabaali far surpass those of Nayyi Navelli, which earned Rs 7.25 crore after two days. In terms of the second day performance, there is a distinct contrast. While Ranabaali recorded a decrease in its first day collections, Nayyi Navelli recorded an increase in the daily collection figures on its second day.

The figures cannot, in themselves, determine the eventual box office success of either movie. Sunday performances and subsequent weekday performances will give a clearer indication of that.

Note: Box-office figures are estimates reported by trade-tracking sources and may be revised.

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Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise
Tags: Bollywoodbox office collectionNayyi NavelliRanabaalirashmika mandannaTelugu cinemaVijay Deverakondayami gautam

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Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise

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Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise

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Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise
Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise
Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise
Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise
Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise

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