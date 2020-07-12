Riddhima Kapoor, sister and daughter of Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor slams the attention-seeking media and claims that her family and fit and healthy.

Riddhima Kapoor, sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor has slammed the rumours going around social media that mother Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir have tested positive for COVID-19

In a post shared by her on Instagram, she shared the screenshot of a tweet of a user claiming that the mother-son duo attended the birthday party of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agatsya Nanda during the lockdown period along with Karan Johar

She called off the attention seekers and claimed that her family is well and healthy as of now. She laid emphasis on netizens to stop spreading fake news and only trust a reliable source of information.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

On 11 July, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the Nanavati hospital and soon afterwards, they both tweeted that they have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The father-son duo requested their friends, family and staff who they have been in contact with recently to get themselves checked for the virus.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor. She is a fashion and jewellery designer and has her own clothing line.Her husband, Bharat Sahni has previously donated blood plasma for COVID-19 patients.

