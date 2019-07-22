Rajneeti costars Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor will be collaborating for another movie with Luv Ranjan after a gap of 10 years. The leading ladies of the film will be Deepika Padukone and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star Nushrat Bharucha.

Ever since the paparazzi caught Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone outside Luv Ranjan’s apartment, the speculations were rife that the duo will be soon seen collaborating for another project after the massive success of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

The other co-female lead Nushrat Bharucha has worked with Luv Ranjan in many films be it Pyar Ka Punchanama franchise or Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Nushrat will be seen sharing the screen with the top three bollywood a-listers- Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor for the very first time.

The Luv Ranjan’s next is slated to release on Christmas 2020 and will go on floors next year. As per reports, Ajay Devgn will play the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father. Currently, on the work front, Ajay Devgn, Deepika, and Ranbir Kapoor have their hands full with projects.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhappak, and 83 with hubby Ranveer Singh. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for his mega-budget animated film Brahmastra and Ajay Devgn, will be featuring in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, Chanakya and among others.

