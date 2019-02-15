Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate Valentine's Day: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their valentine's day together with a romantic dinner at Kapoor's place. The duo is reportedly dating each other and was also spotted together at Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy premiere on 13 February. The adorable couple, who always manage to grab the headlines, has managed to get it for yet another time.

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their valentine’s day with a cosy private dinner, spending quality time together at Ranbir’s place. Kapoor’s personal chef Harsh Dixit took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself with the duo seated across the dining table, posing for the camera. Harsh captioned the photo disclosing all that was in the menu for the couple. It included a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of love. The chef stated that it was a semi cheat meal but with zero sugar.

In May last year, Ranbir had admitted his courtship with Alia. In an interview, the actor had expressed his hesitation for opening up on his new relationship. He added that it needed time to breathe. He also said that when he sees her work, even in life, she gives him aspirations for himself.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia are currently shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra. The film is slated to release on Christmas this year. While the former’s last release was 2018’s Sanju, the latter just had a new release Gully Boy. The musical drama, directed by Zoya Akhtar, has Ranveer Singh playing the protagonist. It hit the screens on February 14 garnering immense appreciation from the audience.

