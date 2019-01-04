Ranbir Kapoor's fans can't stop gushing over his photos whenever he has been featured in family pics. The latest photograph proves the actor knows how to return his fans' love. In the New York streets, Ranbir Kapoor surprised them and clicked a photograph with them. The actor's fan pages have shared two photographs. Check out the two photographs.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy the massive fan following. Be it on social media or at public events, the actors can be seen followed by a group of fans. This time in Big Apple streets of New York, the fans turned out to be lucky as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surprised them. Ranbir Kapoor’s fan pages have shared two photographs where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen posing for the cameras. In the first photograph, the duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen smiling with a fan. Ranbir looks as usual dapper in his white shirt, denim and a matching coffee brown overcoat.

Alia Bhatt looks beautiful in a black overcoat and denim. In another photograph, a fan is clicked only with the actor. On New Year celebrations, the Brahmastra actors came together for the fun-filled evening.

Check out more glimpses from New Year.

The much-in-love couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had been in headlines for their rumoured relationship. The duo have officially confirmed of dating each other. Although there is speculation that the couple might get married in the year 2019, but the couple hasn’t confirmed regarding this.

On the work front, the two actors will be seen in director Ayan Mukerji ‘s Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan.

