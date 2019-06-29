Ranbir Kapoor with family: Recently Ranbir Kapoor sister Riddhima Kapoor shared an adorable picture on her Instagram handle in which Ranbir Kapoor with his family can be seen spending some quality time. Talking about Rishi Kapoor, he will make a comeback with the film title Jhoota Kahin Ka co-starring the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actors omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh along with Jimmy Shergill, the movie will hit on the screen on July 19.

Ranbir Kapoor chills with family in New York, this time without Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt leave no chance to spend some quality time with their family, recently many videos and pictures of the couple were surfacing online and fans are admiring them for keeping a perfect balance between family and work. The couple definitely sets a major couple goal and currently is in Big apple.

Recently Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima shared a photo on her Instagram handle, in which Ranbir Kapoor with mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor with other family members were smiling ear to ear, This adorable fam jam photo was very much lauded by their fans.

In the photo Ranbir was in his casuals, wearing tee, with a pair of denim and completed his look with a green cap. Indeed Ranbir must be missing Alia Bhatt in this fam jam get together. Talking about Rishi Kapoor, he has now recovered from a long battle with cancer, and if everything goes well, the actor is expected to be back in the city for his birthday.

However, Rishi will make a come back to the silver screens with the film titled Jhoota Kahin Ka, co-starring the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actors Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh along with Jimmy Shergill the movie will hit on the screens on July 19.

Rishi Kapoor returns to cinema halls on 19 July 2019… First look poster of #JhoothaKahinKa… Costars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi… Directed by Smeep Kang… 19 July 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/zs4CTwZY6A — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are gearing up for their first ever collaboration in the movie titled Brahmaashtra helmed by Ayan Mukerji apart from this young superstars, veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia

were also be featured in this film. The movie has been produced under Dharma production. Brahmaashtra will hit the theatres in December 2019.

