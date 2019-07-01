Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt photos: After spending quality time with their friends and family in New York, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back in the bay. They ended their hide and seek from the media on Monday morning as they were spotted at the airport with bright smiles. For their early morning airport appearance, Alia Bhatt was seen dressed in a white t-shirt with a heart graphic, black track pants, white sneakers paired with a black backpack while Ranbir looks dapper as ever in an all-black outfit and white sneakers.

During their visit to New York, Ranbir and Alia were seen spending time with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. The Bachchans, i.e Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also joined them to complete one happy family. In one of the photos shared by Neetu Kapoor, Alia can be seen posing with Ranbir and his family.

Before leaving for New York, Alia Bhatt had reportedly fallen sick due to extensive heat in Varanasi. She took some time off her busy schedule to heal and bounce back stronger. Looking at the photos surfacing on the Internet, it seems New York did wonders to Alia’s health as she seems hearty and fine.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s photos from New York:

View this post on Instagram

We exist in moments, nothing more.

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

View this post on Instagram

I couldn't not post this one 💃! I'll talk about everything else after I am done with Ranbir😦. My god that man will be the death of me😵. Nothing looks better on Ranbir than a white shirt😍👅. There I said it. Don't @ me. It's ALSO the first time I've liked Alia's top knot😘😍, I mean that girl looks good in everything but I just don't like her beautiful hair in a top knot😑. Everything in this photo warms my heart. From their heart stopping looks😍😵. Must've been a date night 💃😜🤗 (or day I'm not sure about New York time). To Alia's smile, my god does that girl look happy 🤗. To the person between them😁, I'm not sure who that person is but I'll go ahead and assume that he's a fan, and look I don't think that the fans and the “celebraties" always have to look awkward and shit but the way these three look, Ranlia must've been crazy happy😁🤗❤. Is it wrong that I want them to stay in New York for a while longer because they always look so happy their, quite opposite to the way they look in Mumbai, obviously because of the hateful vultures😡😤👼. (#aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #alia #ranbir #Ranlia #newyork #new)

A post shared by ranlia updates (@ranbiraliafanclub) on

View this post on Instagram

Looks at them looking at the camera, as if they are judging us peasants, because we'll never look at hot as they do 😵💃. Ranbir can ask me to lay down so that he could run a truck over me, with that look, and I'll say “Yes master"💃😊👼😵 You guys have to know that even though I love Alia in the Indian stuff, no one and I mean NO ONE rocks the dresses and shit more than our baby girl😍😵. I have been missing this so much😭. I am really so happy that they look so fresh and relaxed 🤗, which is sad in a way considering they have to get out of their country, theirs homes, just so they could get a break from all the unnecessary hate they get here😤😡. Anyway I just hope that they stay happy and relaxed 😁🤗and we all continue to get all these photos😂😁🤘. (#aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #alia #ranbir #Ranlia #ralia #vacation #newyork #new)

A post shared by ranlia updates (@ranbiraliafanclub) on

Last week, Alia Bhatt launched her official YouTube channel and shared a 2-minute video where she promised to give an insight into her life and explore a new medium after Instagram and Twitter. Alongside Brahmastra, she will be seen in upcoming films like Inshallah alongside Salman Khan, Sadak 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht and RRR. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ajay Devgn.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 