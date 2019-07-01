Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt photos: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have returned to Mumbai after a 10-day long vacation in New York. The duo was spotted at the airport on Monday morning with bright smiles. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt photos: After spending quality time with their friends and family in New York, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back in the bay. They ended their hide and seek from the media on Monday morning as they were spotted at the airport with bright smiles. For their early morning airport appearance, Alia Bhatt was seen dressed in a white t-shirt with a heart graphic, black track pants, white sneakers paired with a black backpack while Ranbir looks dapper as ever in an all-black outfit and white sneakers.

During their visit to New York, Ranbir and Alia were seen spending time with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. The Bachchans, i.e Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also joined them to complete one happy family. In one of the photos shared by Neetu Kapoor, Alia can be seen posing with Ranbir and his family.

Before leaving for New York, Alia Bhatt had reportedly fallen sick due to extensive heat in Varanasi. She took some time off her busy schedule to heal and bounce back stronger. Looking at the photos surfacing on the Internet, it seems New York did wonders to Alia’s health as she seems hearty and fine.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s photos from New York:

Last week, Alia Bhatt launched her official YouTube channel and shared a 2-minute video where she promised to give an insight into her life and explore a new medium after Instagram and Twitter. Alongside Brahmastra, she will be seen in upcoming films like Inshallah alongside Salman Khan, Sadak 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht and RRR. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ajay Devgn.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App