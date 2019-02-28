Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted taking a romantic walk at the St.Moritz Lake in Switzerland that is completely frozen at the time of the season. The duo have been in the country for quite some time now to attend the grand pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Most of the Bollywood celebs are in Switzerland for the pre-wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The star-studded bash was attended by all the big celebs who were spotted savouring their time. They also enjoyed live performances by Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers. Amongst the Bollywood couples, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted at the grand ceremony. Pictures of Ranbir and Alia with Karan have been posted on social media as well. Recently, a new photo has surfaced online in which the adorable couple can be seen enjoying a stroll together. While Ranbir is donning a grey sweatshirt and denim, Alia is slaying it in a fluorescent green trench coat paired with stylish sunglasses.

The picture was clicked when the duo visited the St.Moritz Lake that is completely frozen at the time of the season. A few days back, there was speculation that everything was not going well between the couple. A video had also surfaced earlier where Ranbir and Alia seemed to be having a rather heated discussion in a car. However, it was evident that they spent Valentine’s Day together as Kapoor’s chef Harsh Dixit had shared a picture of their elaborate romantic dinner on his Instagram account.

Workwise, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role.

