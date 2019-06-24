Rishi Kapoor is all set to return to India after undergoing treatment in New York. Before he does so, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Along with the celebrity duo, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter also paid their visit to the veteran actor and posed for happy pictures. Neetu Kapoor has shared the photos on her official Instagram account.

It is family time for Bollywood’s it couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. After an intensive shooting schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra, the duo has jet off to New York to spend some time with Ranbir’s parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. The Kapoor family was also joined by Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Overwhelmed by the love, Neetu Kapoor shared a couple of family photos on her official Instagram account. In the first photo, Ranbir and Alia can be seen posing with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. While the other photos also feature the Bachchans along with Alia.

For the family visit, Alia Bhatt was seen dressed in a white buttoned-down shirt with blue denim and golden strappy heels while Ranbir looked dapper in all black attire. Sharing the photos on her social media account, Neetu Kapoor wrote that your family is your whole world. She added that there are so many loves in these beautiful moments. Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan commented that all are looking so well and happy.

Take a look at the latest photos here:

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will be seen in upcoming films like Inshallah alongside Salman Khan, RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR and Sadak alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor and Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ajay Devgn.

