The rumoured relationship of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is presently a hot scoop. From their outings to their way of expressing love for each other, every single bit grabs our eyeballs. Now, a selfie of the duo is winning the hearts on the internet. The couple looks super adorable together as they pose together.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one the cutest couple in Bollywood and the latest photograph on the internet is a proof. A photo is surfacing on the internet where the duo is seen in a playful mood. In the photo, Alia looks absolutely adorable in her yellow jersey while Ranbir looks dapper in a collared black overcoat. Apparently, the photo had been clicked during the Brahmastra shoot in Bulgaria. Already, the netizens can’t get enough of the most happening couple’s photos, this perfect glimpse is only adding to their delight.

Aren’t they looking beautiful together in this lovely photograph?

The rumoured relationship of the couple is currently a hot topic of the Bollywood. Recently, Alia Bhatt’s wedding plans created a speculation that she might get married with Ranbir by 2020. However, rubbishing all the rumours around the same, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his wedding plans. He said that presently he had nothing regarding the same and believed that marriage was something that would happen naturally.

In an interview to a Hindustan Times, Ranbir spoke about his feelings for Alia. Feeling positive about the new phase of his life, Ranbir said that he was not playing hide and seek. He was in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of his life. Having a curiosity to know about someone else in a relationship, Ranbir Kapoor further added that there was always an excitement to know about someone’s personal life. But one needs to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in Brahmastra. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is based on a fantasy trilogy.

