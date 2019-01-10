After confirming their relationship, Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might exchange the rings in June this year. Recent reports suggest that Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor wants the actors to get engaged, if not tie the knot this year. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming film Brahmastra.

The year 2018 was the season of weddings in Bollywood. From Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas tying the knot in 2018, it could not have got bigger and better than this. Admit it or not, all eyes are now on celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. For all their shippers and fans, here is a piece of news that is sure to make jaws drop.

A latest report by an entertainment portal suggests that Ranbir and Alia might exchange rings in the month of June. The primary reason behind the same is Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, who is insisting that the duo gets engaged this year. The report adds that the duo, on the contrary, has been insisting to wait until their upcoming film Brahmastra hits the big screen.

Whether we get to witness probably the biggest announcement of the year or not, will only be revealed with time. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shamshera while Alia Bhatt’s film Gully Boy is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, i.e Valentine’s day.

