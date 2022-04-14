After dating for 5 years, Bollywood’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot at their Vaastu residence in Mumbai. Ending hours long wait, Alia took to Instagram to share their wedding photos and expressed that Ranbir and her got married today in the presence of their family and friends at their favorite spot, i.e terrace where they spent last five years of their relationship.
Alia added that she cannot wait to build more memories with Ranbir-‘memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.’
Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple. While Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kareena Kapoor Khan took the opportunity to welcome Alia into the family, Karan Johar shared an emotional post and called Ranbir his ‘son-in-law. As fans shower the couple with blessings, the duo surprised everyone by stepping out of their residence to pose for the paparazzi.
Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra, which will release this year on September 9.
NewsX wishes the couple a happy and successful married life.
Live Updates
Ranbir & Alia tie the knot
As per NewsX sources, the wedding ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been completed. The duo are officially Mr and Mrs.
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony has begun
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony has begun. Only 50 people are present in the wedding ceremony, including family and friends of the Kapoor and Bhatt family. The wedding is taking place at Vastu Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai.
Exclusive - #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoorAliaBhattWedding #RanbirAlia #RanbirAliaWedding #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/oJniLvaF2p— #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) April 13, 2022
Neetu Kapoor gets late Rishi Kapoor's name on henna
Neetu Kapoor remembers late Rishi Kapoor on Ranbir-Alia wedding day.
Neetu Ma's story, Rishi Kapoor's name on her hand 🥺🥺❤❤🧿🧿#RanbirAliaWedding #TheBigBollywoodWedding #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/1pV5hwKzLj— Team Supreme Groom🕺💗💗💍 (@anomittroshah) April 14, 2022
Karisma Kapoor flaunts her mehendi
Karisma Kapoor flaunts her mehendi from Ranbir-Alia wedding
@KarismaKapoor is the new Fashionista of b'town, lolo applied beautiful mehndi on her foot 👣 #KarismaKapoor pic.twitter.com/v3PimdEThs— Salman Karishma biggest fan (@Nisha08403535) April 14, 2022
NewsX speaks to Neetu Kapoor ahead of Ralia wedding
NewsX's Uday Pratap Singh speaks to Neetu Kapoor ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding.
#NeetuKapoorExclusive Neetu Kapoor in a candid chat with #NewsX showered love on her son Ranbir Kapoor & future daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt— NewsX (@NewsX) April 14, 2022
.
.
.#RanbirAliaWedding #RanbirKapoorAliaBhatt #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor #RanbirAliaWedding #RanbirKapoorAliaBhattWedding #RanbirAlia pic.twitter.com/bsiByqR2Qg
Family members start arriving at Vaastu
Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan & Shaheen Bhatt have reached Vaastu for haldi ceremony.
#NeetuKapoor #RiddhimaKapoorSahni arrives at #RanbirKapoor’s residence for wedding rituals. #Elite #EliteShowbiz #NeetuKapoor #RiddhimaKapoorSahni #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #RanbirAlia #Rablia #RanbirAliaWedding #Wedding pic.twitter.com/TTTkq6bIm1— Elite (@EliteShowbiz) April 14, 2022