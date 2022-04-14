After dating for 5 years, Bollywood’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot at their Vaastu residence in Mumbai. Ending hours long wait, Alia took to Instagram to share their wedding photos and expressed that Ranbir and her got married today in the presence of their family and friends at their favorite spot, i.e terrace where they spent last five years of their relationship.

Alia added that she cannot wait to build more memories with Ranbir-‘memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.’

Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple. While Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kareena Kapoor Khan took the opportunity to welcome Alia into the family, Karan Johar shared an emotional post and called Ranbir his ‘son-in-law. As fans shower the couple with blessings, the duo surprised everyone by stepping out of their residence to pose for the paparazzi.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra, which will release this year on September 9.

NewsX wishes the couple a happy and successful married life.