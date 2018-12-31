2018 was an eventful year for Bollywood with the most happening marriages and link-ups. While all of them were as beautiful, some of these relationship rumours won the internet and some of these couples gave massive couple goals to all. Topping the list of most loved and adored couples was Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt surfaced on the internet whole year.

2018 was an eventful year for Bollywood with the most happening marriages and link-ups. While all of them were as beautiful, some of these relationship rumours won the internet and some of these couples gave massive couple goals to all. Topping the list of most loved and adored couples was Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt surfaced on the internet whole year.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are undoubtedly one of the hottest and most happening couples of B-town. While we all know about Ranbir Kapoor’s reserved behaviour, he was the one who revealed his feeling for the young Bhatt. The stunning duo is now all set to enter the new year together and we have a proof of it!

A fan page of Ranbir Kapoor took to its Instagram account to post this photo of them looking adorable as ever. In the photo, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing a casual sweatshirt and Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in red. Take a look!

Well, as 2018 is passing and 2019 is arriving, we have brought some of the cute captures of Ranbir and Alia together!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More