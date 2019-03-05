Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films that will hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. The most interesting part of the movie is the real-life couple Ranbir and Alia will feature on a single screen for the first time. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar.

Brahmastra is one of the highly anticipated films which features the most lovable real-life couples Ranbir and Alia. By adding more to the curiosity level of the fans, the makers unveiled the logos of the film at Kumbh on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. As per the reports, Ranbir will play the role of a man, Shiva who has certain special powers. Meanwhile, Alia will be seen in the role of Isha. Recently, the lead actor Alia took to her official Instagram handle to share the photos from Kumbh and quoted their characters’ name in the caption. The reports also revealed that Ayan collaborated with Alia for the first time and both of them are very much excited about the film. He also shared the cartoon version of the adorable couple with a dazzling background.

As per the Hindu mythology, Brahmastra is a weapon which is gifted by god Brahma, who is one of the creators of the world. The reason for the film’s interesting title is various energies, powers and wisdom which comes from ancient India. The film is a supernatural romantic tale that features Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, Mouni Roy apart from the main actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia revealed the posters of the film after teasing the fans a lot. The producer of the film Karan Johar also tweeted about the magical show at Kumbh Mela. The trilogy is all set to release in the Christmas week this year.

