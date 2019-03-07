Good news for fans, recently a report revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's families will sit together in April and will soon zero down an auspicious day for the wedding. This meeting will happen after Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor will return back to Mumbai.

Recently, it was revealed that one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s families will soon finalise the dates of the wedding. Yes, you heard it right, recently a report revealed the good news that the wedding date will be finalised next month, April. Currently, Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor is in New York and is undergoing medical treatment from past few months and he will soon be back to India and will finalise the dates after meeting Bhatt’s. Reports say that both the families will sit together with Pandits and will conclude a date in April. Recently, another report also revealed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also planning to buy a nest in New York. However, this is not confirmed yet. On behalf of the couple, Neetu Kapoor has taken up the responsibility and is checking out various properties in New York.

If we connect all the dots, it can be assumed that Alia and Ranbir will get married soon, and it is predicted that this may take place post the release of their film Brahmastra. In Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremonies, the filmmaker Karan Johar called the lovely couple on stage and called them Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Talking about the professional front, both of them will be appearing on the screen for the first time in their movie Brahmastra which is set to release on December 20, 2019.

