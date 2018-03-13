Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt will be ringing in her 25th birthday in Bulgaria away from her close friends and family while shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra. According to latest buzz, Alia's co-star Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji are planning for a surprise birthday party for the young lady. It is also reported that to add fun, they will also have a particular theme for the bash.

The queen of hearts Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria, will be ringing in her 25th birthday on March 15. Sadly, Alia is stationed in the European country until the end of this month, which means that she will not be able to celebrate her birthday with her close friends, family and her adorable cats. However, it seems that Alia’s co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukherji have some exciting surprises in store for the young lady on her special day.

“It’s Alia’s 25th birthday, so it’s a landmark year in that sense. Ranbir and Ayan want to make the day special for her, especially since she is away from home. So, they have planned a huge surprise party on the sets for the actress. To add to the fun, they have a particular theme for the bash,” a source was quoted saying to DNA. Earlier, reports were rife that Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan might also join her surprise birthday bash but Alia’s mom slammed the rumours and told a leading daily, “No we won’t be going to Bulgaria.”

Sharing her excitement on working with Ranbir and Ayan in Brahmastra, Alia had earlier revealed, “I’m super-excited. I’ve always been open about the fact that I admire Ranbir as an actor, and I’m dying to work with him because I’m going to learn more about acting as a craft (from him). I am just a big fan of Ranbir. I’m also most excited about working with Ayan (Mukerji; director) because I loved both his films (Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani). He’s a very dear person.”

