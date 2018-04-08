Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will not be walking the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra's Mijawan fashion show on April 9th. An official spokesperson of the designer apologised for the delay and revealed that both the showstoppers have taken ill. Therefore, the show will have to be postponed for a week or so.

Bollywood’s ex couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who were last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, will not be walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s fashion show ‘The Walk Of Mijawan on April 9th. An official spokesperson of the event has confirmed to DNA that the event has been postponed for a week since both of the showstoppers have taken ill. “We regret to inform you that the Mijwan Fashion Show scheduled in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt on 9th April 2018 has been postponed by a week or so,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further added, “Both our show stoppers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have taken ill and we are waiting for them to recover. We will inform you as soon as a new date is finalised. Apologies for the inconvenience caused and hope you will bear with us.” Earlier, the ace designer had shared a collage of Deepika and Ranbir on his Instagram account to share the news with their fans and captioned, “#TheWalk of Mijwan #FashionShow…… 9 years of mijwan … the journey … #Muses…… the #fabulous #dapper #Charming #RanbirKapoor with the very #beautiful #stunning @deepikapadukone … together for @mwsyouth @mmalhotraworld #mijwan#chikankari #womenempowerment@azmishabana18 @mantagoyal#manishmalhotraworld

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to get married in Switzerland?

Despite a bitter public break up in 2009, Ranbir and Deepika have time and again prioritised their work commitments and maintained a cordial relationship with each other. According to a latest report by TOI, when Deepika was asked about how Ranveer feels about her working with her ex Ranbir, she responded that it is unfair to ask how secure or insecure her ‘boyfriend’ is. She further added that it would be apt if they ask Ranveer this question, but on her part she tries to make her relationship easier by being honest about her feelings towards everyone in her life.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

Also Read: Raazi trailer teaser: Alia Bhatt builds suspense and drama; trailer out on April 10th

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App