Ranbir Kapoor Apologises For Dussehra Speech Slip, Quotes Rockstar Song At Chennai Event

Ranbir Kapoor has apologized after a slip of the tongue during a Dussehra event in Kolkata sparked criticism and memes on social media. The actor addressed the incident at an event in Chennai on October 21, clarifying what he had intended to say while reflecting on how words can sometimes fail to convey the right meaning.

Ranbir, who will portray Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana, faced online trolling after he mistakenly used the word “ant” (end) instead of “jeet” (victory) while speaking about the triumph of good over evil. The clip gained attention because of his role in the forthcoming adaptation of the Hindu epic. At the Chennai event, Ranbir acknowledged his mistake and apologised to those who may have been offended by his choice of words.

“I want to apologise about an incident that happened yesterday while I was at a Dussehra event. I had a slip of the tongue. What I was meant to say is, ‘Burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein jeet sachchai aur achchai ki hogi’,” he said, explaining that he wanted to convey that truth and goodness would ultimately triumph, no matter how powerful evil might be.

Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Rockstar Song During Apology

While explaining the incident, Ranbir also recalled a line from Rockstar, his 2011 film composed by AR Rahman.

“So this reminds me of a collaboration I had with AR Rahman sir in Rockstar. I want to say, ‘Jo bhi main kehna chahu, barbaad kare alfaz mere.’ So I truly apologize for that,” the actor said.

The line, from the song “Jo Bhi Main”, reflects the difficulty of expressing one’s thoughts through words. Ranbir’s reference to the track added a personal touch to his apology, linking the incident to one of his best-known films. Actor Sai Pallavi, who was seated beside him at the Chennai event, smiled as he spoke about the controversy.

The apology video subsequently circulated on social media, drawing mixed responses. Some users defended Ranbir, saying the mistake was human and urging people not to subject him to excessive criticism. Others commented on his visibly nervous delivery during the apology, while some welcomed his decision to address the issue publicly.

What Did Ranbir Kapoor Say At The Kolkata Dussehra Event?

Ranbir attended a Dussehra programme organized by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad at Central Park in Salt Lake, Kolkata. During his speech, he spoke about the victory of good over evil but misspoke while delivering the familiar sentiment.

The actor said, “Burai kitni bhi taqatvar kyun na ho, aakhir mein ant sachchai aur achchai ki hi hogi.”

The use of “ant”, meaning “end”, instead of “jeet”, meaning “victory”, drew attention online. The clip was widely shared, with some social media users turning the slip into memes and others criticising him in light of his upcoming role as Lord Ram. His clarification in Chennai sought to explain the intended message and apologize for the error.

All About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic, with Namit Malhotra backing the ambitious project. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, with previews beginning on November 4.

The film features Ranbir as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, while Yash plays Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi, among others. The two-part project has been reported to carry a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, although the figure has not been independently established. The second instalment is planned for release around Diwali 2027.

Advance bookings for the first film have also begun. Figures cited in reports put its earnings at Rs 7.05 crore, including blocked seats, as anticipation builds ahead of its theatrical release. Ramayana will be Ranbir’s first theatrical release in three years. His last release was Animal in 2023, which went on to earn more than Rs 900 crore worldwide.