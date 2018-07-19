Actor Ranbir Kapoor may replace Munna Bhai's close aid Arshad Warsi as 'Circuit' in Rajkumar Hirani's next Munna Bhai instalment, say reports. After the huge success of superstar Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani is planning to consider Ranbir's name to play the character 'Circuit'.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor may replace Arshad Warsi as ‘Circuit’ in the next instalment of Munna Bhai MBBS, say reports. According to sources, ace director Rajkumar Hirani is impressed with Ranbir Kapoor’s acting in his latest blockbuster Sanju. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor may share the big screen with superstar Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s next project.

Filmmaker Hirani is planning to work on the 3rd instalment of Munna Bhai. Filmfare.com quoted a source saying that Hirani is highly impressed by Ranbir for his performance in ‘Sanju’. And therefore, he is considering Ranbir to play the iconic character ‘Circuit’ in the film.

In last two instalments of Munna Bhai series, actor Arshad Warsi has played the role of Circuit, a close friend to Munna Bhai Sanjay Dutt. However, the official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Before Munna Bhai’s next instalment, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will be seen together in Yash Raj films’ Shamshera. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the film will go on floors by the end of this year and the shooting will be wrapped by mid-2019. The film is schduled for release on July 31, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More