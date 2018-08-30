Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have emerged as one of the most loved and talked about couples of Bollywood industry. In Karan Johar's latest radio show Calling Karan, when Ranbir asked what advice he would like to give to his girlfriend, Karan responded that he has already told her that Ranbir is the best husband for her.

Celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra, have emerged as the talk of the town due to their sizzling chemistry and subtle PDA. As the duo continue to give major relationship goals, Ranbir reached out to their close friend Karan Johar for some love advice in his latest radio show Calling Karan. Known for having all the inside scoop of B’twon, Karan did not hold back and spilt some tea over Ranbir and Alia’s relationship.

In the show, Ranbir quipped the filmmaker that if you make the same mistake in your relationship again and again then what is the right way to make things okay and sort out that mistake?! Responding to his query, Karan shot back that you should exit that relationship because there is no way that you can make the same mistake again and again and not realise that something is actually wrong. Being his witty self, Karan added that Ranbir knows what he is talking about.

Just when the listeners thought that Ranbir’s query was over, he shot back another question and asked if Karan has any advice for his girlfriend (Alia). To this, the love guru responded that he has already adviced her that Ranbir is the best husband in the world.

Interestingly, while Ranbir has time and again clarified that he is dating Alia, the latter has refrained from doing so and has been very protective about her relationship with Ranbir. However, when a leading daily quipped Alia whether she is single, she denied and stated that she is not single!

Workwise, Ranbir delivered a box office hit with his latest release Sanju. After this, he will be seen in upcoming films like Shamshera, Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan’s next with Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Alia will be seen in upcoming films like Gully Boy, Brahmastra, Kalank and Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More