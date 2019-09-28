Ranbir Kapoor birthday party photos: Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older today. On his birthday, the actor held a star-studded bash in Mumbai which was attended by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and others.

Ranbir Kapoor birthday party photos: It is a moment of celebration for the Kapoor family for quite a few reasons. While veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has returned to his city after battling cancer, Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older and is doing phenomenally well in his personal and professional life. Henceforth, it did not come as a surprise when the who and whos of Bollywood came together under one roof last night in Mumbai to show support to the family.

On Friday night, the paparazzi’s camera caught hold of the biggest of stars making their way to the RK residence. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan, Gauri Khan, Director Anurag Basu, Music composer Pritam, Aditya Roy Kapur, Zoya Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others are some of the celebrities that added glamour to the starry night.

Earlier this month, reports were rife that Alia Bhatt is planning a grand surprise for her beau Ranbir Kapoor as it is a time for a double celebration. Not just Ranbir’s birthday, Rishi Kapoor’s homecoming is also considered as the veteran’s actor’s second birth. This is the reason that the couple has decided to combine the two birthdays into one. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Alia Bhatt has a special wish for Ranbir Kapoor on social media today.

Workwise, the couple will share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and others. Slated for a 2020 release, Brahmastra is being planned on a grand scale and is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects of next year. Reports also say that Ranbir will have a cameo in Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai, which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, no official announcement has been made so far.

Alongside Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor, whose last film Sanju was a blockbuster hit, will also be seen in Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor as well as Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ajay Devgn.

