Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to collaborate for the fourth time for Luv Ranjan's next film. Though the film is not titled yet, reports suggest that the film will be an action thriller which also features Ajay Devgn. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor last appeared on-screens in the film Tamasha in 2015.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor likely to share screens in Luv Ranjan’s next film. The film is not titled yet and reports suggest that the film will also feature Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. The film is expected to be an action thriller, however, no official announcement is made. Talking about the duo, both of them last appeared in Imtiaz Ali’s film Tamasha in 2015 and isn’t shy of appearing together. Recently, the duo also shot together for a Television commercial and was also spotted at an award function with their partners. If the reports are to be believed, the film will mark their fourth collaboration after Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Director Luv Ranjan is best known for his films Pyaar Ka Punchama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which did well at the box office and earned Rs 100 crore. Talking about the work front, currently, Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak, which is based on a true story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The shoot of the film has already begun and some days earlier the first look of the actor created a huge buzz on social media in the role of Laxmi. The film will also feature Vikrant Messy in the role of Laxmi’s husband. It is said that the film will hit the silvers screens on January 10, 2019.

Meanwhile. Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy in the shoot of his upcoming film Brahmastra which will hit the screens on December 20, 2019. The film is a planned trilogy that also features Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. The most interesting part about the film is, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir will be sharing screens for the first time. Reports also reveal that the film also features Mouni Roy in a negative role. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More