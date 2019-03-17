Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt celebrated her 26th birthday with her best friends, family and boyfriend on March 15 and made sure to make her day special. Recently, reports revealed that Ranbir Kapoor gifted a magical trip to Aspen Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado, USA to Alia on her birthday.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. Their chemistry is well visible in the pictures and both of them leaves no chance of making their partner feel special each and every day. On March 15, Alia Bhatt turned 26 and the actor left no stone unturned to enjoy her day to the fullest with her best friends and boyfriend. Starting from midnight bashes to cutting cakes and crazy selfies, the actor had her best time. While everyone was wondering about what Ranbir Kapoor will gift his ladylove. Quenching the thirst of the fans recently a report revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has a special surprise for her girlfriend. Ranbir has planned a magical holiday for Alia Bhatt to Aspen Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado, USA. The report also revealed that Alia is superly excited to spend some quality time with Ranbir.

Currently, the actor is extremely busy in the promotion activities of Abhishek Verman’s Kalank which is set to hit the silver screens on April 19, 2019. the film features Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. It is said that after finishing up with her promotional activities, both of them will fly up to the USA to enjoy their holiday. Talking about Alia Bhatt’s future projects, Alia has a lot of films in her kitty this year. Starting from Kalank, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra to Karan Johar’s Takht. Not only this, recently she was also finalised to play the lead role in S. S. Rajamouli’s film RRR which will hit the screen in the weekend of Eid next year. Alia Bhatt is counted amongst the highest paid actors of the industry. She is among the favourite list of every filmmaker of the industry as every director wants to work with the allrounder.

