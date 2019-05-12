Kangana Ranaut is the queen of controversial statements in Bollywood. With every interview, she gives fans something to talk about. Few weeks before, she was in news headlines for passing a controversial statement about Ranbir Kapoor. Now, Ranbir Kapoor was chased by the media to get a response for Kangana's statement and it finally happened. The actor was at a recent event in Mumbai when he was asked to comment on the same. Avoiding a direct attack, he said that he answers whatever he is asked about and he has no interest in answering these questions.

Kangana Ranaut is the queen of controversial statements in Bollywood. With every interview, she gives fans something to talk about. Few weeks before, she was in news headlines for passing a controversial statement about Ranbir Kapoor. The Queen actor was giving an interview for the promotions of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi when she targetted the Sanju actor and said that he dodges away when he is asked questions of national importance.

Calling it an irresponsible act, the diva said that she is not that kind of a person who avoids answering these questions. Kangana Ranaut pointed out an interview of Ranbir Kapoor describing how he said that he is being supplied with proper electricity and water at his home so why would he comment on politics. The actor raised an objection and said that because of the country’s people, he is able to live a luxurious life so how can he talk like that.

Well, Kangana never lays back when it comes to commenting on Bollywood star kids. One of the other statements of Kangana Ranaut that went viral was about Ranbir and his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt. The Manikarnika actor said that these actors are too old to be called young actors. She did not stop here, Kangana even commented on Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gully Boy and said that it was mediocre. Now, the fans are waiting for Kangana to reply Ranbir Kapoor and re-start the mud-slinging game.

