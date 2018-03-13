Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Brahmastra, has recreated his dad Rishi Kapoor’s iconic song Om Shaanti Om for an ad. Titled as Roam Shaanti Se Roam, the Yatra ad features the handsome hunk trying to perfectly match the iconic dance steps of his dad. While the veteran actor could be seen clad in a shimmery outfit in the original song, his son Ranbir has ditched the shimmery outfit to give way to a much more casual look by pairing a blue jacket with a white t-shirt and dark blue denim styled with white sneakers.
In an interview with a senior journalist, Ranbir earlier spoke about the comparisons between him and his dad and said, “I don’t know if I am as good as him. I also don’t know if I can live upto those expectations and can even be compared to him. Maybe I have a style of my own. I don’t think he had a style of acting, which could be copied. A lot of people say I sound like him and smile like him.”
Talking about how the Brahmastra star has learnt a lot from the veteran actor off-screen, he revealed, “I think I have learnt more from him off screen. Just his passion for cinema and acting like he listens to radio all the time and it’s uncanny that he can always drum the song on the desk with his fingers and he will be completely in tune with the song. He will catch the off beats and he also sings really well. So, he is passionate about the entire field of cinema be it songs, acting, drama or dancing. Also I admire his love for the family including his brothers, sisters and parents. So, I have learnt more from him off screen.”
Also Read: Akshaye Khanna-Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister to go on floor from March 31