Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday attended the Galaxy of Stars event by Asian Paints. At the event, Ranbir went down on his knees for Deepika on the song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In a fun segment hosted by Karan Johar, when the duo was asked to perform the hook step of Ranveer Singh's Malhari, Ranbir aced the dance step while Deepika seemed to have faint memory of the dance step.

From Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani to Tamasha, Bollywood ex flames Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have time and again proved that they priorities their work commitments more than their bitter memories of past relationship. Even after their much talked public break up in 2009, the duo have maintained a cordial relationship with each other and continue to charm their fans with their heart-warming chemistry. On Wednesday, the duo came together along with Karan Johar to grace the Galaxy of Stars event hosted by Asian Paints.

During the event, Ranbir took the audiences by a sweet surprise as he went down on his knees for Deepika on the song ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ Not just the duo also danced on some of their popular hits like Matargashti, Balam Pichkari, Lungi Dance, Channa Mereya but also on Ranveer Singh’s Malhari from Bajirao Mastani. When Karan Johar asked Ranbir and Deepika to enact the hook steps of Malhari, Ranbir aced the dance move while Deepika seemed to have forgotten her rumoured beau’s dance steps.

Earlier this week, ace celebrity designer Manish Malhotra had announced that Deepika and Ranbir would be walking the ramp for his show ‘The Walk of Mijwan’ on April 9th. The designer took to his Instagram account to share the news and wrote, “#TheWalk of Mijwan #FashionShow…… 9 years of mijwan … the journey … #Muses… the #fabulous #dapper #Charming #RanbirKapoor with the very #beautiful #stunning @deepikapadukone … together for @mwsyouth @mmalhotraworld #mijwan #chikankari #womenempowerment @azmishabana18 @mantagoyal #manishmalhotraworld.” On the work front, while Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy working on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Padmaavat star Deepika is yet to announce her next project.

