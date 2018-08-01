Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship rumours are refusing to settle down and with each passing day, fans are getting more convinced about their love story. The two, who are currently in Bulgaria where they are shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra, have been exploring the city in their free time.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship rumours are refusing to settle down and with each passing day, fans are getting more convinced about their love story. The two, who are currently in Bulgaria where they are shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra, have been exploring the city in their free time. Several pictures and videos from their fun time in Bulgaria have taken social media by storm and looks like boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has become Alia Bhatt’s personal photographer.

Alia, for a long time, has been posting several stunning pictures of her on her Instagram account and has given the picture credits to RK (which we are guessing is Ranbir Kapoor). In the latest photo, we Alia into the woods and her caption is more interesting as she wrote that when she is into the forest, she loses her mind and finds her soul.

She also gave the photo credits to Ranbir Kapoor says that he is an amazing photographer. Now doesn’t that say enough? Alia and Ranbir are busy shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

The film also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and television actress Mouni Roy who will be making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Rumours of Alia and Ranbir started doing rounds when they began shooting for Brahmastra. The two are often spotted at many lunch and dinner dates and Alia even spends a lot of time with Ranbir Kapoor’s family.

Alia and Ranbir are one of the most talked about Bollywood couples of recent times. Although none of them has made their relationship official, their PDA’s and several pictures on their social media accounts say a lot.

Brahmastra is slated to release next year and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

