Ranbir Kapoor dons black casuals to airport: Ranbir Kapoor the dapper of the Bollywood film industry knows well, how to, when to and what to dress up for the event, Ranbir, as we all know, has been counted as one of the most stylish actors in the entertainment industry and he does set the trends what so he dons, but this time for the airport look he wore, black casuals for his airport look as it is comfortable yet a clever idea to dress up for long journey.

In the photo, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen donning black under armour casuals with a white beanie and completed the look with his white sneakers. No doubt the actor’s nails it in whatever he dons, however, some times being simple and comfortable is all that you need, and when it comes to impressing his fans the dapper always look good be it in tack pants or suits.

See the photos

The film Shamshera, is all about a dacoit tribe who fights for their independence against the British Raj, the film has been produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films where Ranbir Kapoor has been essaying a double role, apart from this Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy, Vaani Kapoor as Shamshera’s love interest, Ashutosh Rana, Sharat Saxena, Aahana Kumra, Saurabh Shukla and Tridha Choudhury is in a pivotal role

On the professional front, Ranbir is currently busy with the shooting of Brahmastra helmed by Ayan Mukerji in which Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in Indian superhero role, apart from this, Ranbir has many big-budget films in his kitty, films like Shamshera, Luv Ranjan’s Next, Mr And Mrs Tapori and Kishore Kumar Biopic.

