After a phenomenal performance of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in blockbuster hit Kabir Singh, the director of the film Sandeep Vanga is reportedly planning about his venture. If these reports turn out to be true, it is expected that Sandeep Vanga will again create a buzz in the industry with his next film. Reports also revealed that Sandeep has already approached Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor for his next project.
Reports suggest that recently Sandeep scheduled a meeting with Bhushan Kumar to discuss the story of his next venture which is a crime-drama. Bhushan liked the idea and both the director and the producer suggested a single name for the film Ranbir Kapoor. Reports also reveal that Ranbir Kapoor has also been approached and he liked the story. Soon, the actor will meet up with Sandeep to finalise about the project.
If Ranbir Kapoor agrees to Sandeep’s flick, this project will be the actor’s first crime-thriller. If all these reports turn out to be true, Ranbir Kapoor will not be able to shoot immediately as he is currently busy with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. It is a first planned trilogy that also features Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier, Brahmastra was scheduled to release on December 20 but due to excessive work of VFX, the director shifted the date to next year.
Rumi. First, he was Rumi. Rumi with long hair. This image is from an early look test for the movie. Rumi said, ‘Love is the bridge between you and everything…’, and that feeling is the foundation we started building the protagonist of this movie on… But then, there was new inspiration, newer thoughts… Dragon became Brahmāstra, we gave Ranbir a haircut, and Rumi became… Shiva. #brahmastra #shivadiaries #memories #creativeprocess #evolving
Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor will also appear in Aditya Chopra’s Shamshera. It is an action-adventure set in 1800s ad narrates the story of a dacoit tribe who fights against Britishers for independence. In the film, Ranbir will play a double role and will be accompanied by Vaani Kapoor in the role of a dancer.
Apart from Ranbir and Vaani, the film will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles and will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020. Moreover, reports also reveal that Ranbir Kapoor will also appear with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone for Luv Ranjan’s untitled project.
Ido Portal. As we started on this movie, the first big question to answer was : How do we create the moves for Shiva’s connection with Fire? Fire being the centre of Shiva’s power in Brahmāstra… a power that comes from ancient Indians, from a deeply spiritual place, from within. I had no reference point for what I had written… No comic books, or existing story on which this was based… but for Shiva’s movements, we needed something that worked amazingly as action entertainment, but also had something deeper, something that was created from a very original spiritual place. It was one of the great fortunes for the movie that I found Ido and understood what he did, and that he agreed to work with Ranbir on this. Our time with Ido has taken us from Phuket to Berlin, Mumbai, Tel Aviv and Sofia… The contribution he has made is to be experienced in the movie… but the joy of collaborations like this, filled with growth and learning, is one of the most wonderful things to have happened on this journey… 💥 #movementculture #somuchoutthere #brahmastra