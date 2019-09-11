After impressing the fans with films like Sanju and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor might appear in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga's next project. The makers have already approached the actor and Ranbir loved the story.

After a phenomenal performance of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in blockbuster hit Kabir Singh, the director of the film Sandeep Vanga is reportedly planning about his venture. If these reports turn out to be true, it is expected that Sandeep Vanga will again create a buzz in the industry with his next film. Reports also revealed that Sandeep has already approached Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor for his next project.

Reports suggest that recently Sandeep scheduled a meeting with Bhushan Kumar to discuss the story of his next venture which is a crime-drama. Bhushan liked the idea and both the director and the producer suggested a single name for the film Ranbir Kapoor. Reports also reveal that Ranbir Kapoor has also been approached and he liked the story. Soon, the actor will meet up with Sandeep to finalise about the project.

If Ranbir Kapoor agrees to Sandeep’s flick, this project will be the actor’s first crime-thriller. If all these reports turn out to be true, Ranbir Kapoor will not be able to shoot immediately as he is currently busy with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. It is a first planned trilogy that also features Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier, Brahmastra was scheduled to release on December 20 but due to excessive work of VFX, the director shifted the date to next year.

Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor will also appear in Aditya Chopra’s Shamshera. It is an action-adventure set in 1800s ad narrates the story of a dacoit tribe who fights against Britishers for independence. In the film, Ranbir will play a double role and will be accompanied by Vaani Kapoor in the role of a dancer.

Apart from Ranbir and Vaani, the film will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles and will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020. Moreover, reports also reveal that Ranbir Kapoor will also appear with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone for Luv Ranjan’s untitled project.

