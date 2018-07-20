Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, has been sued for Rs 50 lakhs by his tenant in Pune. In the complaint, the tenant has stated that Ranbir has violated the terms and conditions of the rental agreement as she and her family were asked to vacate the property much before they completed the lock-in time period.

As Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor rides high after the blockbuster success of his film Sanju, the actor has been sued for 50 lakhs by his tenant in Pune. As per the latest report by Pune Mirror, Ranbir had been sued for failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of their rental agreement. The report stated that Sheetal Suryavanshi, who resides at his apartment in Pune’s Trump Towers in Kalyan Nagar, has alleged that she and her family was asked to evict the house much before they completed the lock-in time period.

In her complaint, Sheetal has stated that they had signed an agreement with a lock-in period of 24 months. However, she received a notice right after 11 months and was asked to vacate the apartment within the span of just one month. She further opened up about the trauma she and her family had to go through because of the entire incident.

Apart from suing the actor for Rs 50.40 lakhs, she has also demanded Rs. 1.04 lakhs for the mental trauma and inconvenience faced by the family. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has reportedly denied all the allegations in court. According to his response, the tenant moved out of the house on their free will and the lock-in period stated in the agreement was 12 months and not 24 months.

After the super-hit success of Sanju that is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra along with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Along with this, the actor will be seen in Shamshera along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and Luv Ranjan’s next along with Ajay Devgn.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More