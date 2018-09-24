The youngest of the Kapoor clan, Ranbir Kapoor came forward to participate in the last Ganpati Visarjan of RK studios. The actor, who has been shooting for his upcoming project Brahmastra, landed in Mumbai especially to witness the ceremony. Among the other Kapoors who were also spotted at the procession included Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Details and photos inside

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was in Bulgaria since a long time shooting for his upcoming movie Brahmastra. However, the handsome hunk landed in Mumbai yesterday to attend the last Ganpati Visarjan with his family. The junior Kapoor went to the RK studios with his father Rishi Kapoor to mark their presence at the Ganpati Puja.

Following the traditional rituals, the Kapoor clan has been bringing the idol of Lord Ganesha to RK studios for a very long time now. However, the celebrations this year were noticeably vast as the family has decided to sell RK Studios soon. Reportedly, the Kapoors have planned to sell the RK studios soon and that’s why to celebrate the festivities this year, Ranbir Kapoor marked his presence.

The announcement of selling the iconic RK studio was jointly confirmed by the family members. The studio, that was found by veteran and late actor Raj Kapoor, will be bid goodbye by the family with a heavy heart as it is not financially feasible for them to maintain the property. One of the actors from the Kapoor clan once said in an interview that looking at the roads and traffic today, no actors want to come to Chembur to shoot in their studio and instead they prefer Film City. Thus, prior to its sell, the Kapoor clan enjoyed the very last Ganpati Puja in RK studios.

The hottie of Bollywood can sport any look and sway his fans with it. This time too, Ranbir Kapoor while participating in the Ganpati Visarjan, looked dashing as ever and the fans are going gaga over it. The dapper stepped out sporting a forever classic denim and white shirt look. Even in such a simple outfit, Ranbir could be easily differentiated in the crowd. His look was accompanied by the religious blue bandana around his head and that is adding more charm and glory to his look.

Here are the clips from the procession ceremony:

After seeing him look so handsome in this avatar, fans are demanding a Ganpati song featuring Ranbir Kapoor. In these photos, one can also spot the senior Kapoors – Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

